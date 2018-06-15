Turning Point Brands (TPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.73

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 3294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Turning Point Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,408,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 5,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $366,662. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 321,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

