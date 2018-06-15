Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.83

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 219863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

