Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Twin Disc makes up approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.55% of Twin Disc worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWIN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.24. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $65.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.