Twin Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Twin Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,118 shares during the quarter. Altaba comprises about 13.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Altaba worth $79,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AABA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Altaba by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Altaba by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 192,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of Altaba opened at $81.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 1.97. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Vetr raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altaba to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.