Twitter Inc (TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams Sells 682,242 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $29,916,311.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900,065 shares in the company, valued at $83,317,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 24th, Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $824,801.21.

On Friday, May 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $22,513,986.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $21,067,632.96.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 539,027 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $15,631,783.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $15,855,840.00.

Shares of Twitter traded down $0.32, reaching $46.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517,792. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 776.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,102.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,071 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Twitter by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 120,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

