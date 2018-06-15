Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 561.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $9,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after buying an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods traded up $0.14, reaching $71.13, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 69,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,893. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

