U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.13, reaching $51.06, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 326,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,161. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.