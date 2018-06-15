Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,150 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,040,000 after acquiring an additional 287,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,717,000 after acquiring an additional 512,215 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,319,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $51.38. 17,352,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,207. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

