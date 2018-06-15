U.S. Geothermal (HTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Geothermal (NYSEAMERICAN:HTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTM. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Geothermal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Geothermal in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of U.S. Geothermal remained flat at $$5.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. U.S. Geothermal has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Geothermal by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Geothermal in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in U.S. Geothermal in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Geothermal in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Geothermal by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period.

U.S. Geothermal Company Profile

U.S. Geothermal Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the development, production, and sale of electricity from geothermal energy resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. The company owns and operates geothermal power projects with a total power generation capacity of approximately 39 megawatts located at Neal Hot Springs, Oregon; San Emidio, Nevada; and Raft River, Idaho.

