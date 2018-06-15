UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Align Technology worth $45,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 133.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology opened at $366.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $796,896.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.42 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.44.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

