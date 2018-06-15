PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR opened at $9.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 95,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

