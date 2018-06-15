UBS Group Analysts Give Starbucks (SBUX) a $66.00 Price Target

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) received a $66.00 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of Starbucks traded up $0.09, hitting $57.11, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,407,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,140. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

