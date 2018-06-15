Scott M. Settersten Sells 7,032 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty traded up $1.45, reaching $248.05, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 19,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,379. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $300.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.