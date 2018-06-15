Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Debt Trading 1.7% Higher

An issue of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) bonds rose 1.7% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $73.56 and were trading at $69.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Ultra Petroleum traded up $0.06, hitting $2.04, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 51,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,866. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 1,007.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 642,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 219.8% in the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108,656 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $4,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 570,309 shares during the period.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

