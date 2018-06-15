UltraCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One UltraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltraCoin has a total market cap of $302,415.00 and $41.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.03987280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.01480560 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00086953 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041443 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037531 BTC.

UltraCoin Profile

UTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,745,036 coins. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io.

UltraCoin Coin Trading

UltraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

