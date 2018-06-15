Swiss National Bank Sells 83,800 Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Under Armour Inc Class A worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $0.26, reaching $23.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,952,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -0.23.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $119,578.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrik Frisk bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Friday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.51.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

