UniCredit (UNCFF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit opened at $17.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.