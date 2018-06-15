UniCredit (UNCFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

