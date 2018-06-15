Unio Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,820 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,301,464 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

