First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,490 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 177,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific opened at $144.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

