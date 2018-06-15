Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Union Pacific (UNP) a $151.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Union Pacific traded up $2.08, hitting $147.02, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

