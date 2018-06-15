Uniper (UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UN01. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Commerzbank set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.70 ($27.56).

Uniper traded down €0.24 ($0.28), reaching €25.34 ($29.47), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a fifty-two week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

