Unit Co. (UNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,094,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,306,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unit by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 407,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $20,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 324,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Unit has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.92.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

