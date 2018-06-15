United Bankshares (UBSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,395,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 616,844 shares.The stock last traded at $36.80 and had previously closed at $36.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 187.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

