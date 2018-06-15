United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $13.88 Million Holdings in ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC (IBDO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.60% of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 351,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 29.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 49.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC opened at $24.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

