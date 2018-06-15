United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 16,550 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 55.08% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

