United Continental (UAL) PT Raised to $96.00

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Get United Continental alerts:

NYSE UAL opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Continental has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.43. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 4,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,582.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.