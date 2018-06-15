United Internet (UTDI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.51 ($71.52).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €58.08 ($67.53) on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

