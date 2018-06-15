Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 450,646 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,614,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 358,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 273,242 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals opened at $164.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

