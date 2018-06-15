United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in United Technologies by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,853,000 after purchasing an additional 650,240 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in United Technologies by 10,037.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 235,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 232,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $812,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $126.94 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

