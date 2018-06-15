ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,794.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 14,827.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,122,000 after acquiring an additional 995,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,695,000 after acquiring an additional 822,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $812,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies traded down $0.03, hitting $126.91, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,458,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

