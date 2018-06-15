United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “United Technologies serves various end-markets, which allows it to remain profitable even during tough economic times. The company has offered a bullish guidance for 2018 on healthy demand trends and is likely to deliver sustainable earnings growth in future with Rockwell merger. United Technologies remains focused on four key priorities: flawless execution, innovation, structural cost reduction and disciplined capital allocation to fuel its growth engine. The company also outperformed the industry on an average in the past one year. However, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may affect the company’s bottom-line growth. In addition, a disruption in deliveries from suppliers, capacity constraints, production disruptions, price changes or decreased availability of raw materials or commodities is likely to have an adverse effect on the company’s ability to meet delivery schedules, thereby increasing its operating costs.”

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a positive rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.31.

United Technologies traded down $0.03, hitting $126.91, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,458,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $812,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.