United Utilities (UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

United Utilities traded down $0.27, reaching $20.81, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. United Utilities has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

About United Utilities

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

