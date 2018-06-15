Universal Co. (UVV) CFO David C. Moore Sells 26,062 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,688,035.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Universal traded down $0.55, hitting $64.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,022. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Universal by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.