Universal Display Co. (OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.89.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $310,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,440,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,473,000 after purchasing an additional 459,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,576,000 after buying an additional 297,565 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,492,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $97.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

