Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 1,691 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,884,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,224 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,185,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 716,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $86,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $636,014 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Universal Forest Products opened at $37.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

