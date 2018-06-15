Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

USAP stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,329 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

