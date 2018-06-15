Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9809699970725 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.17. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $80.66 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

