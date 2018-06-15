Ur-energy (URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,437,320 shares, a growth of 0.4% from the May 15th total of 3,424,224 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Ur-energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-energy by 266.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,134 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766,077 shares during the period.

URG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ur-energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-energy in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ur-energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

Shares of Ur-energy opened at $0.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ur-energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Ur-energy had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%.

Ur-energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

