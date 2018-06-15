UR (UR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $536.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, UR has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One UR coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $536.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UR alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000672 BTC.

UR Profile

UR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall. The official website for UR is ur.technology.

UR Coin Trading

UR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.