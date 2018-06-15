American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties traded down $0.10, reaching $22.08, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,905. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 90 properties totaling 16.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

