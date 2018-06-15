Urogen Pharma (URGN) PT Set at $75.00 by Oppenheimer

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned a $75.00 price target by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

URGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma traded down $0.13, reaching $55.41, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 107,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,423. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.