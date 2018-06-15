First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 712,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,449,000 after buying an additional 1,645,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $280,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 16,300 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $494,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $6,492,222 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $33.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

