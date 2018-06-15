ValuEngine Upgrades USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USAK. Stephens raised USA Truck from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

USA Truck traded down $0.07, hitting $22.84, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.87.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. USA Truck had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

