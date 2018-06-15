Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) CEO Sells $599,970.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $599,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Utah Medical Products traded up $3.80, hitting $108.85, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

