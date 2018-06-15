Reviewing Strattec Security (STRT) and VALEO/S (VLEEY)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and VALEO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A VALEO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and VALEO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 2.34% 6.02% 3.69% VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of VALEO/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and VALEO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $417.33 million 0.30 $7.19 million N/A N/A VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.71 $1.00 billion $2.08 14.96

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Risk & Volatility

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VALEO/S has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. VALEO/S pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

