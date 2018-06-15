Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy traded down $0.85, reaching $115.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 118,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

