Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 109,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,093. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

