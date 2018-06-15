Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.48% of Valmont Industries worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 299,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,909,000 after purchasing an additional 98,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,112,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.45. 248,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $698.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

