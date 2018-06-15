American International Group Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 15,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries traded down $2.55, reaching $148.45, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 248,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,950. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

